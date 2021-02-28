The Savannah Coastal Empire Society of Women Engineers (SWE) will be awarding a $1000 scholarship to a female, high school senior, intending to enroll at an ABET-accredited university for the upcoming school year and majoring in an engineering, computing, or engineering technology program. The 2nd place winner will receive $500 and the 3rd place winner will be awarded $250.

Eligibility Requirements:

Currently enrolled in high school in one of the following Georgia or South Carolina counties: Beaufort, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Jasper, Liberty, Long or McIntosh.

Submit an application form before the April 30th, 2021 deadline

Submit an official copy of transcripts along with the application

Include two references via provided reference forms along with application (First reference should be completed and submitted by a high school teacher, counselor, or administrator. The second reference form can be completed and submitted be another high school teacher, counselor, or administrator or someone else who knows the applicant personally, such as a coach, mentor, or employer.)

Visit SWE’s page below to learn how to submit the application.

https://www.sceswe.org/scholarship.html