Savannah Coastal Empire Chapter of the Society of Women Engineers offering scholarships to female, high school seniors

By Kait Lance | April 18, 2022

Each year the Society of Women Engineers of the Savannah Coastal Empire offers a scholarship opportunity to a female, high school senior intending to enroll at an ABET-accredited university for the upcoming school year and major in an engineering, computing, or engineering technology program. This year, the first place scholarship amount will be $2,000. There will also be a $1,000 award for the second-place winner and a $500 award for the third-place winner.

Applicant requirements include…

  • Must identify as female
  • Must be enrolled at an ABET-accredited university in an engineering, computing, or engineering technology program.
  • Must be currently enrolled at a highschool in one of the following counties:  Beaufort, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Jasper, Liberty, Long or McIntosh.

Applications are due by April 30, 2022. For details on how to apply, visit https://www.sceswe.org/schol-apr.html.

