Small Business Assistance Corporation Now Offering Technical Assistance Scholarships to Clients

SAVANNAH, GA (February 15, 2022) — The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is proud to offer Technical Assistance Scholarships to their small business clients. The scholarship will provide SBAC clients up to $500 for business support services to help start, grow or expand their businesses.

The scholarship can be applied for training, consultation and business assistance in areas such as accounting, marketing, legal, information technology (IT), insurance and human resources (HR). To be eligible for a scholarship, businesses must be past or current SBAC clients or in the process of applying for an SBAC loan.

“SBAC supports small businesses not only through financial lending but also by providing the educational and technical assistance needed to successfully run a business,” explained Victoria Saxton, Chief Financial Officer of SBAC. “The Technical Assistance Scholarship is exactly the kind of supplemental help we are proud to offer in addition to our loans.”

Want to be eligible to receive the $500 scholarship? Visit sbacsav.com to learn more about SBAC’s loan programs and secure a loan for your business. The scholarship will remain open for all clients until all available funds have been awarded.

SBAC also welcomes businesses to become a partner in providing services to scholarship recipients. If your business provides workshops, consultations, one-on-one assistance or webinars to other small businesses, please apply to become a partner with SBAC. Partnership information can be found at sbacsav.com/partnering-with-sbac.

About the Small Business Assistance Corporation

The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. SBAC is also a Certified Development Company (CDC) licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and contracted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the City of Savannah, to promote small business development through financing and technical assistance. It offers a wide variety of loan programs for new and existing businesses in Savannah and throughout Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. For more information, visit sbacsav.com.