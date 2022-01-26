Small Business Assistance Corporation Launches New Website

SAVANNAH, GA ​​(January 26, 2022) — The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is excited to announce the launch of its new website, sbacsav.com. A goal of the fully redesigned site is to streamline the loan application process for small businesses in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“The SBAC website saw more traffic and loan application submissions in 2020 and 2021 than ever before, so we wanted the redesigned website to be easy to navigate and full of helpful features,” explained Brendan Ferrara, Chairman of the SBAC Board of Directors. “This new, responsive site provides all the information needed to apply for a loan.”

Along with the easy online loan application, SBAC offers many other useful features on the new website. Visitors can discover more about all the programs they service, keep up with SBAC news and updates, read SBAC success stories, catch up on the monthly newsletters and even apply for current job openings at SBAC.

About the Small Business Assistance Corporation

The Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), certified by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. SBAC is also a Certified Development Company (CDC) licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and contracted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the City of Savannah, to promote small business development through financing and technical assistance. It offers a wide variety of loan programs for new and existing businesses in Savannah and throughout Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. For more information, visit sbacsav.com.

