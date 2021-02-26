Georgia Tech’s After School STEAM Whistle Workshops from the Center for Education Integrating Science, Mathematics, and Computing (CEISMC) are open for registration until Monday, March 1st, and begin March 9th. Students in grades 6th – 8th will explore the exciting and creative world of storytelling using an in-depth computer coding approach. The program will take place from 4-5:30pm. This program is for students who are both new to coding or looking to grow their knowledge through a fun and educational opportunity.

All after school programs take place over a 4-week span and offer opportunities for participants to engage with their instructor and peers through 2 live sessions per week (8 live sessions total), online supporting materials (videos, weblinks, project instructions, etc.), and self-paced project time.

Specific dates: Mar. 9th, Mar. 11th, Mar. 16th, Mar. 18th, Mar. 23rd, Mar. 25th, Mar. 30th, and Apr. 1st

*All materials required for participation in this program are included in your registration fee and will be sent to the address you provide.

Included Materials/Supplies:

Micro:bit

Alligator clips

Speaker

Earbuds

LEDs

Poster board & construction paper

Markers

Tape & glue sticks

Craft supplies

Notebook

Recommended Craft Tools/Materials: ·

Scissors

Additional AAA batteries (2 included)

Recycled materials (cardboard, bubble wrap, etc.)

For more information and to sign up visit:

https://www.ceismc.gatech.edu/staffnews/code-crafte-and-storytelling-creative-adventure-programming-telling-your-story-grades-6th-0