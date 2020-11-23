[…] Shop Small on November 28th […]

This is the biggest week of the year for many businesses. In fact, for many online stores, this week can make or break a business. In his recent Lunchtime Topic: How to Position Your eCommerce Store For Optimal Sales, Blake Ellis shared that eCommerce shops can bring in 80% of their revenue for the year in the five days after Thanksgiving.

In response to the recession in 2010, American Express (AMEX) created Small Business Saturday to encourage communities to bring more holiday shopping to their local small businesses. The tradition has continued ever since.

According to AMEX, “62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in

order to stay in business.” Let’s make this season a big one for our local business owners! We encourage you to shop small all season long.