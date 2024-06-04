She’s Connected by AT&T Offers $50,000 For Women Owned Small Businesses

Read about more funding opportunities HERE.

She’s Connected by AT&T is a program that offers funding for U.S.-based small businesses owned by women. The top winner will be awarded a $50,000 grant, a year of complimentary AT&T service, and a new device. Additionally, four runner-up businesses will each receive $5,000 microgrants. Applications for this year’s round are accepted until July 10, 2024.

AT&T addresses gender inequality through She’s Connected. AT&T believes in the moments that connect us. And when those moments connect with an entire generation, progress happens. As those connections grow, so do the voices of women everywhere. Join AT&T in celebrating the power of women changing the world, and learn more about work they do every day to help raise the visibility and accurate portrayal of all women.

This opportunity aims to spotlight YOU as the next emerging talent on the She’s Connected by AT&T platform! To be considered for this grant you must:

Nominate a woman-owned business (yours or someone else’s).

The business has 50 employees or less (small business).

The business must be registered in the United States.

You or the small business owner that is being nominated 18 years or older?

Review all Contest Rules & Regulations

Share your small business journey HERE for an opportunity to win $50,000, a year of AT&T service with a brand-new device, and additional perks. The deadline to apply is July 10, 2024.