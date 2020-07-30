The Creative Coast is excited to announce that SHE Hustles is returning this fall! The evening will feature Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders, but this time online.

The event will take place virtually on September 17th. Stay tuned for registration details and announcements regarding speakers. In the meantime, please join our new #SHEHustlesOnline Facebook Group by clicking HERE. We’ll be posting updates on the event via our social media accounts and in this group.