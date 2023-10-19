SHE HUSTLES Returns; November 9, 2023

Want to learn more about SHE HUSTLES? More information here.

SAVANNAH (October 19, 2023) – The Creative Coast’s SHE HUSTLES returns this fall for a live, in-person event presented in partnership with Savannah SCORE! The SHE HUSTLES community provides a unique opportunity for Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders to come together, connect, and inspire. SHE HUSTLES takes place several times per year and unites the community for a motivational evening celebrating women in the Coastal Georgia region.

This fall’s event will take place on November 9, 2023, at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Savannah, GA), starting at 5:30pm. The evening is made possible by Wells Fargo and annual Platinum Sponsor the Savannah Economic Development Authority.

SHE HUSTLES will feature an inspiring female keynote speaker and a thought-provoking panel discussion involving influential women entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse industries around Savannah. The Creative Coast will announce the speaker and panelists in the weeks leading up to the event.

Announcements will be shared here, on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @CreativeCoast.

Join us at 5:30pm when the doors open for networking, accompanied by appetizers and a wine bar. The event will begin at 6:00pm. Tickets include two drink tickets and entrance into a raffle prize drawing and are available exclusively online at $30 per person. Creative Coast Community Members will enjoy a 50% discount on tickets using a unique code sent to their email.

SHE HUSTLES typically sells out. Secure your spot today by visiting the website: https://thecreativecoast.org/ programs/shehustles.

For those interested in volunteering or becoming a sponsor, please reach out to Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with any inquiries.