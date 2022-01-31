SHE HUSTLES Returns on February 24th at Front Porch Improv

SAVANNAH (January 31, 2021) – SHE HUSTLES returns in 2022 for a live, in-person event from The Creative Coast! The SHE HUSTLES community offers Savannah’s women entrepreneurs and leaders a chance to network, learn, and inspire. Several times per year, the Creative Coast hosts gatherings that bring the community together for a motivational evening highlighting women in the Coastal Georgia region. This winter’s event will take place on February 24, 2022 at the Front Porch Improv (210 W. Victory Drive in Savannah) starting at 6:00pm.

The event will feature a keynote speaker with an inspiring story and a panel discussion between influential entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse industries. The Creative Coast will be announcing the speaker and panelists over the coming weeks leading up to the event. Those interested in attending should join the Creative Coast’s SHE HUSTLES in Savannah Facebook group for regular announcements and updates. Announcements will also be made on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @CreativeCoast.

The doors will open at 6:00pm for networking over wine and hors d’oeuvres and will kick-off with emcee and Creative Coast Executive Director Jennifer Bonnett at 6:45pm. Tickets can be purchased online only for $20 per person. Creative Coast Community Members receive a 50% discount on tickets using a code previously emailed to them. Visit https://thecreativecoast.org/programs/shehustles to learn more and grab your tickets today!

Interested in volunteering at or sponsoring this event? Please contact Kaitlin Lance at kaitlin@thecreativecoast.org with all inquiries.

About The Creative Coast

The Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the City of Savannah. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We build and support the creative economy in Savannah through education & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, click here.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.