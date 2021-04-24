In 2020, SHE HUSTLES occurred virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Creative Coast is excited to announce that SHE HUSTLES is back and will take place at The Clyde Venue for a live, in-person event on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 7pm – 10pm.

SHE HUSTLES is a bi-annual event focused on connecting, empowering and educating business leaders and entrepreneurs who happen to be women. The motivational evening highlights area women moving and shaking in the community by offering networking opportunities, a keynote speaker session, and a panel discussion.

The cost to attend is $20 with 50% discounts available to paying Creative Coast Members. The ticket price includes all sessions as well as delicious hors d’oeuvres and wine. All tickets must be purchased online via EventBrite in advance of the event. Capacity is limited for this event so if you are interested in attending, we encouarge you to purchase your ticket online ASAP.

