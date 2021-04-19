Have you perfected your business pitch? Need to connect better with customers? Learn about sharing your ideas effectively with stakeholders from an official Toastmaster and public speaking aficionado.

The fastest way to connect with an audience is through emotions. Emotions bypass the logic portion of the brain and goes straight to the brain’s emotional center which immediately connects with the person or persons you’re communicating with. The best way to get your message across to potential investors, board members, or consumers is to develop a strategy to express your ideas rather than attempting to impress the receiver. Join us for an informative demonstration and tips you can use for your own specific presentations with Teresa Middleton’s presentation on sharing your ideas effectively with stakeholders.

About Teresa…

Teresa M. Middleton is an educational psychologist who enjoys speaking, teaching and mentoring, focusing primarily on personal clarity and interpersonal intelligence. Teresa is a Competent Toastmaster and profound speaker with a empowering message. She inspires audiences to engage in play and to adopt a playful mindset for the emotional distance from challenges required to establish personal empowerment. Teresa received her undergratuated degree in Mathematics from Georgia Southern University, an MBA from Troy State University, and her PhD from Capella University.