(SAVANNAH, GA) The Savannah Downtown Business Association, in conjunction with Seimitsu, Corp., is devoting its July Luncheon Meeting to the issue of cybersecurity and ransomware. Rushe Hudzinski, on the faculty of Savannah Technical College, will be the featured speaker.

“Cybersecurity is the big issue when it comes to technology,” noted Sam Cook, president and CEO of Seimitsu Corp., the Savannah-based business specializing in IT and high-speed broadband fiber services. “The costs and overall disruptions of cyber attacks are astounding.”

Citing the June 17 malware incursion into a large, Savannah-area hospital as a recent example of how cybersecurity significantly impacts local businesses, Cook cautioned that the drain on a company’s resources following a cyber attack can be devastating. According to a 2020 study by IBM, it can take nine months to identify and resolve a breach.

Hudzinski, the featured speaker for the Downtown Business Association’s monthly luncheon, plans to focus on three topics:

How to reduce business risk to cyber attacks

The dos and don’ts when developing a business training and awareness program

Developing a winning business strategy for cybersecurity

The luncheon will take place at the Charles Morris Center, 10 East Broad Street, on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The cost of the luncheon is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. To RSVP, https://sadba.memberclicks. net/index.php?option=com_ mcform&view=ngforms&id= 2091988#/

A follow-up lecture, also sponsored by Seimitsu, is being scheduled for October.

ABOUT SEIMITSU

Seimitsu, Corp., founded in 1984 and named as Georgia’s Family Owned Business of the Year in 2016, is a Savannah-based business specializing in IT services and high-speed broadband fiber. With its 70+ mile company-owned fiber network, Seimitsu is able to provide a complete suite of tailored business IT solutions ranging from installation and maintenance to infrastructure services, voice, and cybersecurity. The business is owned by Seimitsu “Sam” Cook and his wife Cindy and is located at 1523 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401 USA. For more information call +1.912.352.3690 or visit www.seimitsu.com