Seimitsu Announces Addition of Cybersecurity Business Division

News provided by Seimitsu:

New Division Signals Response to Demand of the Tech Sector

(SAVANNAH, GA) Seimitsu Corp., the Savannah-based business specializing in IT managed services and high-speed broadband fiber services, has announced the creation of a new cybersecurity business division, providing a strong response to the demand for expert customer-focused digital security services.

“Cybersecurity and fiber are the big issues when it comes to the next wave of technology,” said Sam Cook, Seimitsu president and CEO. “The incursion of malware into daily business operations is growing exponentially, and the costs and overall disruptions of cyber attacks are astounding.”

Cybersecurity, also known as information technology security, is the protection of computer systems and networks from information disclosure and theft of or damage to their hardware, software or electronic data, as well as from the disruption or misdirection of the services they provide.

According to a 2021 study by the Ponemon Institute, it can take nine and a half months to identify and resolve a breach.

Resolving a breach can also be a costly process, but Cook says that the development of a cybersecurity system for a small enterprise business is not particularly expensive. However, it does tend to require a customized approach based on the type of business, how the firm conducts its daily activities and the particular issues which the business faces. For example, privacy issues in the healthcare sector are different than issues a financial institution would face.

“The creative challenge is to develop custom-made cybersecurity programs that are also super affordable, but we also believe strongly in the need to build a strong cybersecurity platform across Savannah and Chatham County,” he said. “This will help organizations such as the Savannah Economic Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce attract new businesses to our area because we will have something to offer that few cities in the country have.”

ABOUT SEIMITSU

Seimitsu Corp., founded in 1984 and named as Georgia’s Family Owned Business of the Year in 2016, is a Savannah-based business specializing in IT services and high-speed broadband fiber. With its 70+ mile company-owned fiber network, Seimitsu is able to provide a complete suite of tailored business IT solutions ranging from installation and maintenance to infrastructure services, voice, and cybersecurity. The business is owned by Seimitsu “Sam” Cook and his wife Cindy and is located at 1523 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401 USA. For more information call +1.912.352.3690 or visit www.seimitsu.com