Join for a review of SEDA’s work in 2020 and the organization’s plans for 2021.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a prosperous year for SEDA. The organization achieved $316 million in investment last year, worked on 75 new projects, and had 60 new project visits. SEDA also updated and launched their incentive programs, including their Creative Technology Incentive program with up to $2,000 in reimbursement for technologists who relocated to Savannah.

<noscript><iframe title="Message from Savannah Economic Development Authority Chairman John M. Coleman" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aUPiZCrvUpY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

This year the 2021 Annual Board Meeting will be live-streamed for the public via Stagefront Productions on Wednesday, January 13th, at 10:30am. You can watch by clicking HERE.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority’s (SEDA) mission is to help create, grow and attract new job opportunities and investment in the Savannah region.