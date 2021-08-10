Seasoned Leader Hired to Direct Savannah Logistics Technology Innovation

News Provided by Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, GA – August 9, 2021 – Georgia Southern University and the Savannah Economic Development Authority have made a major step forward in a partnership that will leverage academic researchers, instructors, government, companies, and financial investors to foster new and commercially viable logistics technologies.

Platform Strategies, headed by Bart Gobeil, has been hired to establish the strategic vision and goals for the Logistics Technology Innovation Corporation and lead the execution and implementation of its strategic plan.

The Logistics Technology Innovation Corporation (LTIC) is a new nonprofit corporation that combines the brain power of Georgia Southern University, Savannah State University and Plug and Play, a leading West Coast venture firm, to spur scientific research, education, innovation, commercialization, academic and workforce opportunities and economic development along the Savannah Logistics Technology Corridor, created by the state of Georgia in 2019.

Gobeil will serve as the Executive Director of LTIC, effective Aug. 1.

“Bart’s experience in Georgia is perfectly suited for this leadership position,” said Georgia Southern University President Dr. Kyle Marrero. “We are excited about the possibilities ahead that will leverage the tremendous resources of this region and his experience to, as Bart says, match private sector creativity with public sector opportunities. He will establish a strategic plan for the Corporation to cultivate new revenue streams, new programs and new partnerships to further the goals of the Logistics Technology Corridor.”

Gobeil has decades of public and private sector experience. His experience includes oversight of the economic development and state government affairs programs at the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) in Savannah, Georgia, the fourth largest port in the United States.

“With Bart at the helm, Savannah is poised to become the leader in logistics technology,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center can give those in the logistics industry access to world class research, innovation and a community of innovators that will help them boost efficiency, solve specific technology issues, access to a tech-ready workforce and industry changing technology. Bart will do a terrific job, and we are fortunate to have him at the helm.”

Prior to working for the GPA, Gobeil served as Chief Operating Officer for the state of Georgia. In this role he wielded operational and managerial responsibility over 60 diverse state agencies and authorities, implementing over $25 billion of federal and state taxpayer dollars annually. He also has served as president of the Georgia Conservancy, the state’s oldest and most respected environmental non-profit organization, and has past leadership and policy roles for a major multi-state natural gas utility and for a prominent U.S. senator.

“I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to working with our partners to boost the economic vitality of this region,” Gobeil said. “The logistics industry is rapidly changing as our nation and the world’s customers demand. Our region is already at the forefront of this transformation and this new collaboration will help us meet the logistics demands of tomorrow’s customers by fostering innovation and creativity.”

Other partners lauded Gobeil’s hiring.

“What Bart brings in his role as director, his expertise and enthusiasm, is impressive and what is needed to help drive the success for the Logistics Technology Innovation Corporation,” said Savannah State University President Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “We enthusiastically look forward to his leadership and strategic direction in this endeavor. Bart’s experience in the industry will serve this collaborative effort well.”

