The Dulany Industries, Inc. and SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex Cleantech Campus in Savannah launched this October. According to Dulany Industries’ press release, the campus will serve as “an incubator for companies, organizations, and higher educational institutions dedicated to advancing clean technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and terminal operations.” The goal for the incubator is to stimulate innovation within the 60,000-square-foot R&D facility overlooking the Savannah River.

Companies or organizations that are interested in office space at the Cleantech Campus @SeaPoint in Savannah can contact Carmen Foskey Bergman, Corporate and Community Affairs Director, at (912) 790-6334 or [email protected].

To learn more about the Cleantech Campus @SeaPoint, please read Dulany Industries, Inc. press release here and visit seapointcomplex.com/cleantech.