The SCORE BizPitch finalists were announced on Wednesday, October 14th. Applicants passed a committee review process to be selected as finalists.

On Friday, November 6th, the eight finalist will present a 4-minute pitch of their endeavors to a panel of expert judges, who after a brief Q&A session with each contestant, will select the top three pitches. These three “BizPitch Savannah” winners will each receive over $10,000 in cash and free professional services.

All of the eight pitch contestants will receive professional pitch training and a practice sessions prior to the event on November 6th. Additionally, the eight participants will all be assigned a SCORE mentor to help assist them with the prepartion.

Congratulations to SCORE’s BizPitch finalists!

Malena Gauss of Lammergeier Glass Recycling

Bonnie Gringer of Sharethelove.ly

Jamal Lawrence, MD of Harvest Health MD

Amy and Scott Pierce of My Nurse Now

Yolanda Rivera-Caudill, MD of The Tiny Beet

Kaylyn Stone of Oshun

Erika Tate of Loravore Virtual Learning for Upskilling Professionals [LVL UP]

Mary Whalen of Canine Lowcountry Club

SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition is an annual event that allows local aspiring entrepreneurs and owners of newly-launched small businesses in the area to pitch their startup ideas for a chance to win over $10,000 in cash and free professional services to help them launch their new businesses.