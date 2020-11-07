SCORE’s annual BizPitch took place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Creative Coast’s Innovation Lab. The socially-distanced event featured eight finalists who made it past the initial phase of 41 applicants to pitch in front of area judges for a chance to win money and professional services.

Each contestant was given four minutes to pitch before engaging in Q & A with the judges. After all contestants presented their endeavors, three winners were announced. Each received $13,000 in cash and professional services. The three winners are:

Dr. Jamal Lawrence – “Harvest Health MD”

<noscript><iframe title="BizPitch Savannah 2020: Jamal Lawrence, MD - Harvest Health MD" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n27gNua7Ypk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Malena Gauss – “Lammergeier Glass Recycling”

<noscript><iframe title="BizPitch 2020: Malena Gauss, Lammergeier Glass Recycling" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6yzDcI8_y0c?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Scott and Amy Pierce – “My Nurse Now”

<noscript><iframe title="BizPitch 2020: Scott and Amy Pierce, My Nurse Now" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SKx-uCO0ffY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Congratulations to the BizPitch Savannah 2020 Winners! And, congrats to all eight Contestants for their achievement in making it to the finals.

To watch each contestants’ pitch and view the award ceremony, please visit SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch page on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHL_Gnb43ieqCsXZftx2RiHeNsAtVTHx6

About SCORE: The Savannah Chapter of SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business is dedicated to providing aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners with free professional business mentoring services and educational programs and resources to help them successfully start, manage and grow their business. SCORE Savannah serves Hinesville, Brunswick Golden Isles, and Statesboro.

Visit SCORE’s site to learn more about how their team can help you: https://savannah.score.org