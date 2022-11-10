SCORE’s Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition, Savannah’s Version of Shark Tank, Taking Place on Wednesday, November 16

November 11, 2022 – Savannah SCORE is presenting its 5 th Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of “Shark Tank.” Eight aspiring local entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at more than $10,000 to help them launch their new

businesses. Since its inception in 2018, “BizPitch Savannah™” contestants have launched 27 new local businesses.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 16, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm in the Howard Jordan Building Auditorium on the campus of Savannah State University, 3219 College Street, Savannah. IT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. For more information about the event, the eight finalists, and the panel of judges, go to https://bizpitchsavannah.com.

“BizPitch Savannah™” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event is made possible through the generous support of these sponsors and donors:

Sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor – Truist

Silver Sponsors – WJCL, Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), and Coastal Care Partners

Bronze Sponsors – City of Savannah Economic Development Department, Savannah Economic

Development Authority (SEDA), Savannah Chamber of Commerce, First Chatham Bank, Great Oaks Bank,

Cadence Bank, and the Brody-Frohn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Service Donors:

The Creative Coast, Buy Local Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, HunterMacLean

Attorneys, Byrd Cookie Company, Savannah State University, Carriage Trade Public Relations®, Inc.,

Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center, Ad Specialty Services, Bookkeeping Relief,

Georgia Speech Coaching, Nautilus Design, UGA Small Business Development Center, and StageFront

For more information, please visit bizpitchsavannah.com or contact bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.