Savannah’s scDataCom is a nationally recognized small business specializing in the design, installation, and service of physical and electronic security systems for both private and public sector clients. The business, which was founded in 2013 by Alaina Meyer, has seen 400% year-over-year growth and continues to thrive. Meyer and her mother Kathleen Ford have strategically grown scDataCom team together to success, and the company was most recently recognized by Security Sales & Integration Magazine as the “2021 Installer of the Year.” This prestigious and sought-after SAMMY Award (The Sales and Marketing Technology Awards), which recognizes and honors electronic security dealers/integrators that demonstrate exceptional expertise in their sales & marketing materials, business practices, and installations, acknowledges scDataCom as the best Small to Midsize Installer for 2021.

To read the full story in Security Sales & Integration Magazine, click here.