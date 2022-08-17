scDataCom Ranks No. 3693 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 137% scDataCom Receives Ranking No. 3693 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, August 16, 2022 – Today, Inc. revealed that scDataCom is No. 3693 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled” says Alaina Meyer, founder and President of scDataCom. “Making the prestigous Inc 5000 list is a huge milestone and a credit to our unique “people first” approach. scDataCom’s growth is a reflection of the collective genius of a truly amazing team of people.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“scDataCom’s annual growth rate is 137%, which is a really cool number to see printed in black and white. This team is achieving more now than I even thought to dream of back when we started” says Alaina Meyer. “Actually, I have a vivid memory of discussing scDataCom’s future at a Strategic Planning session with my business partner/mother, Kathleen, and Sr Sales Engineer, Josh Timms, back in 2015. At this point in time we were all working remotely, wearing multiple hats, and our “inventory” was a few shelves of cameras in my spare bedroom. We joked that we would know we had made it when we had achieved a million dollar annual revenue, had 7 employees, and an office with a loading bay. Well, a few years later, here we are with a 4000sqft facility with a loading bay, 30 employees, and annual revenues well into the millions. We’ve built so much and it’s so fun, but it feels like another beginning. We’re only getting started.”

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

