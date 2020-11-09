Thanks to your votes and support, scDataCom has made it into the next round of Unity Week!

scDataCome owner Alaina Meyer will compete against 24 other entrepreneurs. Each contestant will present a 90-second elevator pitch of their business, and a panel of judges will select 10 finalists to advance to the next round, where they will deliver a 4 min pitch. The grand prize is a $20,000 business grant from Pepsico.

Learn more here: https://www.nbicunityweek.org/pitch-vote