scDataCom and Security Industry partners plan informative event explaining new government security; cybersecurity legislation

NEWS PROVIDED BY scDataCom

[Savannah, Georgia]: On October 7th, 2021, local business and nationally recognized Security Expert, scDataCom, will be hosting an event directed towards Savannah’s business community and security professionals, particularly those who work for or with publicly funded organizations like the Georgia Ports Authority, Department of Defense or Customs and Border Control.

This event will address Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management (FICAM) Architecture and clearly deconstruct the importance and impact of compliance for qualifying federal agencies.

This event will also provide information and discussion points on Section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which prohibits the U.S. Government from procuring video and telecommunication equipment from certain Chinese companies and their subsidiaries because of the increased risk of cyber attack and other significant vulnerabilities.

scDataCom’s event will feature a presentation as well as featured question and answer series with an expert panel composed of David Murray, CSEIP/Engineer from scDataCom, Tom Horgan,Applications Engineer and FICAM Expert from Amag Technology, and Jake Brinson, Systems Engineer at Georgia Ports Authority. This panel of experts will represent the unique perspectives from the integrator, manufacturer and end-user vantage points and will lead a lively discussion with other security professionals to better outline the impact and intent of these complex subjects, including:

The NDAA “procurement ban” which prohibits federal agencies from purchasing products made by certain manufacturers or within certain countries

The NDAA “blacklist clause” which prohibits federal agencies from doing business with companies or contractors who service or supply certain banned manufacturers

The NDAA “funding ban” which prohibits federal dollars from being spent on black listed goods/services – including qualifying federal grants.

The security requirements laid out for government facilities under FIPS 201 (Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 201) and Personal Identity Verification (PIV) specifications.

Which physical access control systems (PACS) available today that meet both NDAA and FICAM requirements, as well as the specific installation and design requirements necessary for compliance.

Organizations that should attend this event include more than simply federal agencies as many private entities may also want to consider compliance as part of their long term security plan, for several reasons, including:

Companies who have and are seeking to protect sensitive personal and business data or products that would be valuable to outside entities. Companies doing work in support of federal business objectives, including local organizations whose facilities or processes are subject to inspection by federal authorities. Any industries defined as ‘Critical Infrastructure’ Federal grant recipients or applicants, including the private sector.

This limited space event will take place at New Realm Brewing located on Whitaker St on October 7th, 2021 from 3-5pm. Reserve your in person or virtual spot by visiting https://www.scdatacom.net/ficam-event today.

About scDataCom: Savannah based small business, scDataCom, has been delivering security integration solutions to both local area businesses and Federal agencies since 2013. Their client list includes the Department of Veterans Affairs, Georgia Ports Authority, St Joseph/Candler Hospitals, and many other medium to enterprise level businesses.