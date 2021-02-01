Is your startup past the initial concept and launch phase and gaining traction with revenue? If so, your startup company may be eligible for the DREAMIT Ventures program. The DREAMIT program is for startups with revenue or pilots that are ready to scale and looking to rapidly gain customers, enhance their industry network, and raise additional capital.

The program offers three divisions to choose from:

Healthtech – digital health, medical device, and diagnostics startups.

Founders pitch, pilot, and partner with leading health systems, payers, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and self-insured employers.

Securetech – cybersecurity, anti-fraud, risk & compliance, and physical security startups.

Founders pitch, pilot, and partner with leaders at Fortune 1000 companies, hospital systems, federal agencies, and the military.

Urbantech – real estate tech and construction tech startups.

Founders pitch, pilot, and partner with C-suite executives at some of the nation’s leading real estate and construction companies.

Here is how the program works:

2-week Customer Sprints*

Meet with senior executives to dramatically reduce your

partnership and sales cycles. Customer Sprints occur 4 times per year.

2-week Investor Sprints*

One-on-one meetings with interested investors. Investor Sprints occur 3 times per year.

Deep Domain Expertise and Critical Advice

Find success and gain customers more quickly after working with DREAMIT’s team of former founders and domain experts.

No relocation is required to participate in the DREAMIT program. Due to COVID-19, Customer and Investor Sprints will occur via video conferencing until further notice.

The application deadline for the next round of sprints is Monday, February 15th. Learn more and apply here: https://www.dreamit.com/apply