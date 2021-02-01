Each year the Savanah College of Art and Design (SCAD) hosts StartUp, a week-long design sprint hosted by FLUX – SCAD’s UX club – in collaboration with SCADpro. In seven days students design, prototype, create a business model and pitch their big idea to industry leaders. This year, 300+ students will participate in 50+ teams of two to five students. The teams must be made up of students from at least two different majors and collectively the program has 26 different major participants. Students can participate from the Savannah or Atlanta campus or be an eLearning student. Undergraduate and Graduate students from any year can participate as well. StartUp will be entirely virtual this year!

The unique twist? StartUp is allowing students to register for one of two tracks. Track one, the traditional Entrepreneurship track, will allow students to compete as they always have – students create their own innovative business idea centered around a product or service. Within the Entrepreneurship track, students will have as much free reign as possible. Track two will allow students to assist local, minority-owned businesses in Savannah and Atlanta. Students will design solutions that help businesses overcome challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will kick off on Friday, February 5th, with a theme reveal, lightning talks from experts on various subject matters as they relate to entrepreneurship, and an overview of the full event. Throughout the week, students will have access to resources, workshops, and mentors to help them move their ideas along successfully until the Semi-Final pitches before industry-professional mentors and judges on February 12th. The top 3 teams from each track will be invited to pitch their projects for the chance to win cash prizes on the same day!

Non-participating students will also be able to get involved by voting on their favorite ideas at the Startup Showcase on February 12th.

You can learn more about the schedule and get links to all of StartUps happenings, by visiting their site: https://scadstartup.com

About SCAD:

Founded in 1978, SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university offering degrees in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, and online via eLearning. SCAD prepares talented students for creative professions through engaged teaching and learning in a positively oriented university environment.

