The Savannah College of Art and Design recently announced the expansion of their Louisville Road film studio, including the addition of an Extended Reality (XR) stage. The stage will support virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality backdrop settings for films. Filmmakers will be able to bring places and experiences from all over the world into their films using this technology, all-while eliminating the need for a green screen and post production.

To learn more about this technology and its impact on the coastal region’s economy and workforce, click here to read the full article from Savannah Morning News.

