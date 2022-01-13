SCAD announces School of Business Innovation

Offering 15 graduate and undergraduate degrees in advertising and branding, business of beauty and fragrance, creative business leadership, design management, luxury and brand management, service design, and social strategy and management, SCAD launched the School of Business Innovation in January across its locations in Savannah, Atlanta and online.

Curriculum focuses on the fundamentals of business design and economics, quantitative insights, global supply chain management, lifecycle marketing, brand acceleration, social analytics and more to prepare students to pioneer transformative change across industries.

“For more than 40 years, SCAD has reinvented itself in service of our mission to prepare students for creative professions, always focused on the future,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “We changed the game for R&D with SCADpro, our innovation studio where students work directly with the world’s most valuable brands—from Amazon and Google to Delta, Deloitte, HP, and Capital One. SCAD’s buoyant partnerships with the professions are why SCAD grads have enjoyed a 99 percent employment rate for the last four years straight. And now, to ensure the continued elite career preparation of tomorrow’s leaders in every sector of the global economy, SCAD invents again.”

The School of Business Innovation is led by Dean Victor Ermoli, who also oversees the School of Design and has been named one of the 25 “Most Admired Educators in America” by DesignIntelligence. In addition to patents in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 30 years of design experience, Dean Ermoli has led studio classes that have designed products for Coca-Cola, Fossil, Pentair, Dell Computers, and more.

Joining Ermoli as the Associate Dean of SCAD’s newest school is Meloney Moore. Moore, who has held executive and management leadership roles in major companies including Estée Lauder, Liz Claiborne, and Toys “R” Us, brings a brand-oriented, global business perspective to the school’s leadership team. Moore also leads the SCAD business of beauty and fragrance program and holds undergraduate and graduate business administration degrees.

Learn more at scad.edu/innovation.

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.