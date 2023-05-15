SBDC’s Business Loans Made Easy – No-cost Webinar Series May 23 & May 25, 2023

NEWS PROVIDED BY THE UGA SBDC

(Statesboro, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, and Synovus Bank invite small business owners and entrepreneurs to a two-part, no-cost webinar series on successfully obtaining a business loan.

For most small businesses, borrowing money from a lender is an inevitability rather than an option. In the first session, we will help demystify the loan process as we walk business owners and prospective borrowers through the essential components of small business lending and help prepare them with the necessary tools to engage a lender and become a successful borrowers. In the second part of our Business Loans Made Easy series, we will take a deeper look at various capital solutions for a small business and the mechanics of each.

For dates, times, topics, and registration please go to https://ugasbdc.training/sav/BizBasics and https://ugasbdc.training/sav/BizAdv . Questions? Contact Lauren Davis at (912) 478-7232 or [email protected]

