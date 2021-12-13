SBDC StartSMART™ Virtual Program Begins January 18th

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, invites small business owners of young companies and entrepreneurs who are in the planning stages of their business to participate in our upcoming SBDC StartSMART™ Program. Seating is limited. Application Required. Only

one business per industry-accepted.

For more information, please contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 or go to

https://ugasbdc.training/sav/Start22 for a complete brochure and to apply online.

About the UGA Small Business Development Center:

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in

part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to

the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at

least two weeks in advance. Contact Liz Overstreet, 316 E. Bay St., Savannah, GA 31401, 912-651-3200.

