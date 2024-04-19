SBDC Announces Becoming a Film Friendly Vendor Class on May 7th

By Brianna Bella | April 19, 2024

News provided by The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center in Savannah

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, a Public Service  and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, the Savannah Regional Film Commission, and  the Savannah Economic Development Authority, invite small business owners, entrepreneurs  and service providers to attend an upcoming educational program on becoming a vendor for  Film and TV productions.  SBDC-Film-Friendly-Vendor-Graphic

This program will help participants get to know the production ecosystem in our region, register and enhance their profile with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, learn how to handle  purchase orders and payments, and understand how to meet the unique needs of this booming  local industry.  

Registration is required for this program: https://ugasbdc.training/sav/film Questions? Contact  Jacquelyn Kennedy at jkennedy@georgiasbdc.org or call 912-651-3200 

The UGA Small Business Development Center is a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia and funded in  part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All programs of the UGA SBDC are open to  the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at  least two weeks in advance. Contact Jacquelyn Kennedy at jkennedy@georgiasbdc.org or call 912-651-3200.

