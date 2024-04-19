SBDC Announces Becoming a Film Friendly Vendor Class on May 7th

Read all of our latest news stories HERE.

News provided by The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center in Savannah

(Savannah, GA) The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center, a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, the Savannah Regional Film Commission, and the Savannah Economic Development Authority, invite small business owners, entrepreneurs and service providers to attend an upcoming educational program on becoming a vendor for Film and TV productions.

This program will help participants get to know the production ecosystem in our region, register and enhance their profile with the Savannah Regional Film Commission, learn how to handle purchase orders and payments, and understand how to meet the unique needs of this booming local industry.

Registration is required for this program: https://ugasbdc.training/sav/film Questions? Contact Jacquelyn Kennedy at jkennedy@georgiasbdc.org or call 912-651-3200

