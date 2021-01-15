In 2018, Bonnie Gringer, a marketing manager, founded Sharethelovely, an online platform that offers wedding shopping through a resale e-commerce marketplace. The goal of Sharethelovely is to provide the wedding industry and consumers a range of sustainable products and services helping couples create the wedding of their dreams at a fraction of the cost and supporting local businesses nationwide online and offline for positive local, environmental and social impact.

The platform has two features: a shop and a sell section. The shop allows brides to shop for consignment wedding dresses or from retailers selling on the platform. It even offers a “Try before you buy” option. The sell section allows former brides to sell their wedding dresses and retailers to list their buying options.

Recently Gringer was featured on causeartist.com’s 8th edition of their Social Entrepreneurs to watch for list. Click here to find Bonnie (5th featured) on the list: www.causeartist.com/social-entrepreneurs-to-watch-for-in-2021/