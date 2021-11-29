Savannah’s Febris Uses Virtual Reality to Train RNs and CNAs

Did you know that it cost an average of $66,300 to train one nurse? Febris medical is out to solve this problem along with the resulting nationwide nurse shortage.

Founded by Kirkland Brooks, Febris develops virtual reality enabled experiential nurse education to aid in the transition between school and work. The technology company has achieved this by integrating education systems with a unique simulation software.

Febris combats this by offering:

Curriculum with a VR education focus, which is used to teach hands on skills in an experiential manner.

Licensin g with hardware cross-compatibility. This allows clients to host their own content, keeps all of their educational data in a chosen area, and under the control of the client.

Custom VR Content to teach clients’ customers how to use the hardware they produce, increase sales, or teach specialized courses from clients.

Febris’ original business model was focussed on hardware offerings. However, Brooks and team wanted to make their software compatible with different types of devices for ease of use and mobility so they transitioned away from participating in a hardware lease. This enables their clients to operate with full control over their systems and headsets through their own server, a feature that makes Febris highly competitive. Instructors are able to operate dozens of headsets from one single tablet via their WiFi Network. Headsets also work with any VR accessible PC and Android based system.

“COVID put a flood light on the need for improved training for our nurses,” Brooks explained. With the product’s mobility, Febris has been able to build fully accessible educational programs for virtual Registered Nurse onboarding (RN). His next steps are to create CNA curriculum programs.

Brooks noticed something else while building the training programs. He needed a platform to be able to offer Febris’ software and realized that other educational and training companies also need to offer their services and tools in similar ways. Thus his idea of a marketplace was born. Other medical education companies will be able to utilize Febris’ marketplace software for their own distribution.

Currently, Febris is working with the Technical College System of Georgia, growing and expanding their customer-base and the schools that need this assistance, and have exciting plans to keep going from there!