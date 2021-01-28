Savannah’s Alienworx recently announced a new website, which expands upon its video production offerings to include equipment rentals. Some of its unique rental opportunities include 8k cameras, drones, camera carts, monitors, camera cars, MotoCranes, gimbals and more.

Alienworx continues to offer its traditional video production services for the corporate industry with a more intensive focus on film and television work including production, post-production, aerial services, MotoCrane services, and motion graphics. Check out examples of the company’s work and credits, by visiting their site:

https://www.alienworx.com

About Alienworx:

Alienworx is an award-winning film and video production company located in Savannah, GA. Run & operated by IATSE & LOCAL 600 crew, we were the first FAA Exempt Media Company to be part of the union as an aerial crew in the southeast. Working closely with the Savannah Area Regional Film Commission and freelancers near & far, we build teams dedicated to our clients vision.