The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded Savannah Technical College $191, 267 to create the “Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety.”

The funds will be used for marketing initiatives, educational workshops, and include the purchase of One Simple Decision (OSD) Distracted Driving simulators. The simulators will provide high school students with a first-person, virtual reality experience of driving impaired or distracted.

To learn more about the program and simulators, click HERE.