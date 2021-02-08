Savannah CEO, the leading publication focusing exclusively on business issues in Savannah, recently featured Scott Scheidt, the Department Head of Cyber Academic Programs at Savannah Technical College, to share the importance and impact of launching the school’s Cybersecurity Workforce Education Center.

Watch the video: http://savannahceo.com/video/2021/01/scott-scheidt-cybersecurity-workforce-education-center-savannah-tech/

Learn more about Savannah Technical College’s Cybersecurity programs: https://www.savannahtech.edu/academics/all-programs/cyberrelated/