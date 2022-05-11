Savannah State University to Offer New Data Analytics Degree Program

Registration Begins Fall Semester 2022

SAVANNAH, GA – The University System of Georgia (USG) has approved Savannah State University (SSU) to offer a new, high-demand degree in Data Analytics beginning this fall. The Data Analytics degree program is a joint effort between three of SSU’s colleges: College of Business Administration, College of Sciences and Technology and College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and draws on critical competencies from each area of study.

“The Data Analytics degree program aims to prepare our graduates with the hybridization of programming, information systems, applied statistics, management and business, data analysis and decision support in order to formulate managerial insights and make decisions to help meet the changing landscape of 21st century big data,” said Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Sametria McFall, Ph.D.

The bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics will expose students to techniques for turning raw data into usable information by extracting actionable insights from big data, then using it to identify trends, draw inferences, and surmise conclusions based on their analyses. In addition to increasing earning potential and creating opportunities for career advancement, graduates will learn to analyze and apply data to real-world situations and use the data to inform decision makers within organizations. Upon completion of this degree program, graduates will be prepared for a wide range of career options across the public and private sector to include: Business Intelligence Analyst, Data Analyst, Consumer Insight Analyst, and Product Analyst.

The Bachelor of Science in Data Analytics will be offered as a degree option as soon as fall semester 2022. For more information about the program, contact the Dean of the College of Sciences and Technology, Mohamad Mustafa, Ph.D., by emailing mustafam@savannahstate.edu or calling 912-358-3272.

About Savannah State University

Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the oldest public Historically Black College and University in Georgia and the first institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. Learn more by visiting SavannahState.edu.

