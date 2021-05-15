Savannah State University (SSU) is offering a five day, virtual summer camp from June 7th to 11th. The goal of the camp is to introduce cybersecurity principles through hands-on activities to middle school students from the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools System, Bryan County Schools System and surrounding areas. Students will learn how to program Drones and Micro:Bit microcontrollers by using visual programming and Python. They will also learn Robotics, Programming, Cryptography, Cyber Ethics, Social Engineering, Forensics, and more through the various Keynote Speakers who will present. Students do not need previous experience in cybersecurity, but they will need a personal computer at home to participate.

The 2021 GenCyber summer camp will be delivered entirely ONLINE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp will be offered at no cost to reach under-represented individuals in the community. Spots are limited to 50 students. Kits will need to be picked up from Savannah State from June 3rd to 4th in advance of the camp.

The registration deadline is May 21, 2021. Learn more by visiting the SSU page here: https://cscnt.savannahstate.edu/gencyber/