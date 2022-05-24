Savannah State University Offering Educational Summer Camps

Middle and High School Students Invited to Apply

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah State University (SSU) is partnering with area school systems and other local community partners to offer summer camps for middle and high school students, providing exciting learning opportunities and academic enrichment. The summer camps will provide hands-on academic experiences in the areas of English and language arts, math, STEM, cybersecurity, social engineering, public relations, journalism, digital communications, leadership, and career readiness.

The summer camps are scheduled for the following dates:

Journalism and Mass Communications Media Experience Tour: May 23 – June 3

GEAR UP Summer Bridge: June 6 – 4 and July 11 – 15

GenCyber Tiger Guardians Summer Camp: June 6 – 10

Trio Educational Talent Search: June 6 – July 29

The Journalism and Mass Communications (JMC) Media Experience Tour will allow participants to tour the JMC facility and role play a production in the TV studio, as a public relations strategist or journalist. Students will have different experiential opportunities based on interest and tour choice, and will be exposed to the world of communications, media and career opportunities.

The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) Summer Camp is grant funded and exclusively for rising 10th and 11th grade students who are currently enrolled at Beach High School and the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High. Students should expect to learn more about math, English/language arts, and STEM topics. ACT AND SAT college entrance exam test prep sessions will also be included.

The GenCyber Tiger Guardians Summer Camp aims to introduce cybersecurity principles to middle school students from the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, Bryan County Schools System and surrounding areas. The summer camp is a five-day program that will teach students different cybersecurity and computer science concepts through multiple comprehensive hands-on activities and simulations.

The Trio Educational Talent Search will host a series of nine summer programming opportunities for middle and high school students during the months of June and July, from a Mini Medical Camp where students will be exposed to careers in healthcare, Becoming an Effective Leader Camp to “Say it with Music” Recording and Music Video Camp. Only students who are currently enrolled in the ETS program are eligible to participate.

There is no cost to attend the summer camps. Restrictions apply and spots are limited. Interested parties are encouraged to learn more, register and apply online by visiting https://www.savannahstate.edu/events/annual-events/summer-camps/.

About Savannah State University

Established in 1890, Savannah State University is the oldest public Historically Black College and University in Georgia and the first institution of higher learning in the city of Savannah. Students select majors from 30 undergraduate and five graduate programs in four colleges — Business Administration, Education, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and Sciences and Technology. Learn more by visiting SavannahState.edu.