Savannah State University Obtains $830,000 for New Computer Science Degree Track

NEWS SHARED BY SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY

Savannah State University has been awarded more than $830,000 from the U.S. Department of Education to offer a new modeling and simulation program (MSP) option within the Computer Science Technology degree program. The MSP aims to build graduates’ computer science credentials and to increase the number of minority students and women in the computer science field, both of which are underrepresented. The grant will contribute to the diversification of the nation’s modeling and simulation workforce, respond to the growing need for underrepresented computer scientists, and ensure accessibility for students with disabilities.

“I remain proud of the hard work and dedication of our faculty as they acquire external support for our academic programs,” said President of Savannah State University Kimberly Ballard-Washington. “Thanks to this federal grant, we will continue to equip our graduates with the critical skills required as they prepare for careers in computer science.”



Computer Science Technology students will now have an opportunity to pursue the MSP option to transform conceptual models to computer programs to simulate complex systems.

Apart from computer science technology majors, other students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) may obtain a certificate and/or a minor in modeling and simulation. The project will also provide modeling and simulation courses for non-STEM majors who wish to apply modeling and simulation knowledge in their respective fields.

Savannah State University is one of the few Historically Black Colleges and Universities on the east coast to offer a modeling and simulation degree track in the Computer Science Technology program.

Learn more about the program by visiting https://www.savannahstate.edu/cost/computer-science/index.shtml.

