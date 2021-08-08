Savannah State Announces New Computer Information Systems, Logistics & Supply Chain Degree

Since 1993 Savanah, Georgia has been named a Logistics Technology Corridor. What does that mean? With the bustling activity happening at the Savannah Port, the single largest and fastest-growing container terminal in America, Savannah is in a prime position for companies and individuals to work together, innovate, and fill gaps in the shipping logistics industry.

Savannah State University is helping meet the demand for innovation and tech workers in this industry by offering a new Computer Information Systems, Logistics, and Supply Chain Degree (CILS). Through the program, students will have the opportunity to work with ground-breaking technologies to help prepare them for professions in the industry. Students will also have the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation around the industry by researching and testing out new solutions that can “improve existing technology and industry practices.”

According to the Savannah State website, the degree will cover multiple areas: computer information systems, logistics, supply chain management, international business, and commerce and trade.

To learn more about the degree and obtain information, please click here.

