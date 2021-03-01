News provided by RobMark – Web • Advertising • PR

(Savannah, GA) – Savannah SCORE presents “Planning a Successful Business Exit” with Al Torpie, Senior SCORE Mentor, on Thursday, March 18, at 12PM. The March 18 session is the second virtual event in Savannah SCORE’s 2021 “Tools to Grow Your Business” Lunch-and-Learn workshop series.



Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair and Certified SCORE Mentor Michael Siegel said, “Knowing how to successfully exit a business can be challenging, and Al will help guide workshop participants through this process. A SCORE Mentor for over two decades, he began volunteering with our Savannah chapter after an extensive 32-year career in the electrical wire and cable industry, where he held managerial positions in marketing, corporate planning and administration, and general management. His areas of expertise include business strategy and operations.” To register for the March 18 virtual event, please go to http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=anwty5eab&oeidk=a07ehmku0dh8c7779fb

Another “Tools to Grow Your Business” workshop will be held on Thursday, April 15, titled “The Reputation Matrix-How to Effectively Promote Your Business for Free!” with presenter Marjorie Young, CEO, Carriage

Trade Public Relations. More sessions within this series will be held throughout the year on the third Thursday of every month. “Each workshop costs $20 and lasts one hour,” Siegel said. “We’ll announce topics and speakers for future workshops in the near future.”

To schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors, go to https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor-305. And if you would like to become a SCORE Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-66.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million clients successfully start and grow their businesses. In 2019, Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and was recently honored as one of the only Diamond Level chapters in the United States. If you would like to schedule a free mentoring/coaching session with a Savannah SCORE business mentor, visit savannah.score.org/find-mentor-305. And if you are interested in becoming a SCORE volunteer mentor, please visit savannah.score.org/volunteer.