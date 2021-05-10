News provided by RobMark – Web • Advertising • PR

(Savannah, GA) – Savannah SCORE presents a live online event for women who want to start their own business, “Go Getter! – Jumpstart your Womanpreneurship!” on Saturday, May 15, from 9:00-11:30AM. “We’re excited about this special conference,” Sorel Ferrer, Certified SCORE Mentor said. “This conference is designed for aspiring female entrepreneurs to be inspired by women who have been there, learn relevant topics for the new business landscape, and connect with others.”

The “Go Getter! – Jumpstart Your Womanpreneurship!” conference will bring successful female business owners and certified female SCORE mentors to tell their stories, share challenges and keys to success, answer questions from the audience, and much more. This will also be a great opportunity for attendees to connect with experienced businesswomen and other aspiring womanpreneurs. The fee for the event is $25. To register, go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehs1xyxj838d8c4d&oseq=&c=&ch=

To schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors, go to https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor-305. And if you would like to become a SCORE Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-66 .

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million clients successfully start and grow their businesses. In 2019, Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and was recently honored as one of the only Diamond Level chapters in the United States. If you would like to schedule a free mentoring/coaching session with a Savannah SCORE business mentor, visit savannah.score.org/find-mentor-305. And if you are interested in becoming a SCORE volunteer mentor, please visit savannah.score.org/volunteer.

