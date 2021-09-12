Savannah SCORE Offers Entrepreneurs the Opportunity to Win Over $10,000 in Cash and Professional Services to Launch New Local Businesses

NEWS PROVIDED BY SCORE Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Got an idea for a unique, exciting new product or service? Then consider applying to become a contestant at Savannah SCORE’s Fourth Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition. A kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank,” “BizPitch Savannah™ “offers aspiring local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for the chance to win cash and free professional business services valued at over $10,000.

Applicants’ businesses can either be a new start-up or, if you have an existing business, you must have obtained your Chatham County business license after May 1, 2020. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and agree to locate their new business in Chatham County. Applications will be accepted from Friday, September 10 through midnight, Monday, October 4. A non-refundable $25 application fee is payable at the time of submission. Competition rules and the online application form are available at http://bizpitchsavannah.com.

Eight finalists will be selected and announced on Tuesday, October 12. The finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Center, 13040 Abercorn Street, Savannah, on Friday, November 5, from 4:00-6:30 PM. The public is invited to attend at no charge. Three winners will be selected. Each will receive cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2021” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named SCORE’s “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is one of the only Diamond Level SCORE chapters in the country.

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2021” Sponsors and Donors include:

Truist

Georgia Southern University

City of Savannah Economic Development Department

Savannah Economic Development Authority

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Small Business Assistance Corporation

First Chatham Bank

Brody-Frohn Wealth Management Advisors

Savannah Downtown Business Association

Buy Local Savannah

The Creative Coast

UGA Small Business Development Center

Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc.

Ad Specialty Services

RobMark

Georgia Speech Coaching

StageFront Productions

Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center

For more information, please contact Savannah SCORE at bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Since its inception in 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million clients successfully start and grow their businesses. If you would like to schedule a free mentoring/coaching session with a Savannah SCORE business mentor, visit savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor-305. And if you are interested in becoming a SCORE volunteer, please visit savannah.score.org/volunteer-66/,