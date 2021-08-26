Savannah SCORE Offers An Evening For Professional Development Designed For Female Entrepreneurs

(SAVANNAH, GA) The second annual Women In Business: An Evening for Professional Development is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at The Clyde Venue beginning at 6:30 pm. Women who are currently in business are invited to attend to network with other female entrepreneurs and to strategize with fellow female leaders of the community. Topics include resources for prepping and sourcing financial assistance; creating best practices for employee recruiting and engagement; how to get the most out of networking and community engagement opportunities; and goal setting.

Following the pandemic, the female workforce was hit hardest. Globally 5.7% of women experienced job loss, compared to 3.1% of men. This equates to at least $800 billion in lost earnings, a figure larger than the combined GDP of 98 countries (source: Oxfam International).

The Savannah SCORE Women In Business event is designed to reinstitute the confidence of the female entrepreneur by bringing together the community that she loves to thrive in. The event will open with Clarity and Mindset Coach, Victoria Baylor, setting the tone for a positive mindset to take on the challenges the female business community faces. Guests are invited to join in person or virtually. The event cost is $25. Registration is currently open by visiting: https://savannah.score.org/content/take-workshop-272

Savannah SCORE is thankful for their sponsors for this event including Wells Fargo, Stafford Media Group, and Global Business Development Strategist.

Event Details:

6:30pm – 9:00pm

The Clyde Venue

223 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Savannah, GA 31401

Event Cost: $25

Register at https://savannah.score.org/content/take-workshop-272

For more information, please contact Savannah SCORE, Jess Belfry at jessica.belfry@scorevolunteer.org