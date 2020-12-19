The SCORE Savannah chapter has been working hard to serve the local business community with mentoring and virtual workshops. Evidence of their work is the 91.4 Client Satisfaction Rating, which is a major achievement as one of the highest client ratings in the United States.

Savannah CEO covered the full story. Read more about SCORE Savannah’s achievement as a National Diamond Chapter and how you can utilize their services, by visiting Savannah CEO. You can also find the link to sign up as a SCORE mentor here:

http://savannahceo.com/news/2020/12/savannah-score-achieves-national-diamond-chapter-status/

About SCORE Savannah:

SCORE is dedicated to providing aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners with free professional business mentoring services and educational programs and resources to help them successfully start, manage and grow their business.