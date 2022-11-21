Savannah SCORE announces winners of “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” entrepreneurial competition.

(Savannah, GA) – It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 5th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”

On Wednesday, November 16, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.

The “BizPitch Savannah 2022” winners are:

Lisa Bettio – “Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation”

Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation will provide mobile access to high quality PT services for individuals who are not able to travel to a Clinic for therapy due to physical limitations, lack of transportation, and family or business-related responsibilities.

Sade Shofidiya – “BEEnevolent”

BEEnevolent provides Internet-of-Things solutions for commercial and hobbyist beekeepers experiencing colony loss. BEEnevolent offers a revolutionary 3-part solution, consisting of an app, sensors, and an autonomous hive, that addresses all of the factors negatively affecting honeybee health.

Daniette’ Thomas – ARIONNA”

ARIONNA is an affordable ready-to-wear clothing line specifically designed for modern career women. ARIONNA offers exclusive, cutting-edge styles that enhance women’s self-confidence and offer clothes comfortably designed for different body types.

Jess Belfry, Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair said, “This was one of the most exciting “BizPitch Savannah™” competitions to date. All the finalists did an excellent job pitching their business ideas. Our judges had a difficult task but did an outstanding job selecting our winners.”

“BizPitch Savannah™” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event is made possible through the generous support of these sponsors and donors:

Platinum Level Sponsor – Truist

Silver Level Sponsors – Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), Coastal Care Partners, and WJCL

Bronze Level Sponsors – The City of Savannah Economic Development Department, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), First Chatham Bank, the Brody and Frohn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo, Great Oaks Bank, and Cadence Bank.



For more information, please contact bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE, a resource partner of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE chapters. To schedule a free session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, please visit https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor. And to become a SCORE Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer-score-savannah.