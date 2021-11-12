Savannah SCORE announces the winners of its BizPitch Savannah™ 2021 entrepreneurial competition.

NEWS PROVIDED BY SCORE

(Savannah, GA) – It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the winners of the organization’s 4th Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition. “BizPitch Savannah™” is Savannah SCORE’s kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”

On Friday, November 5 at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Center Ballroom, eight aspiring entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 36 finalists, pitched their business ideas to the “BizPitch Savannah™” panel of judges. Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses.

GeorgAnna Wiley / Rebirth Holistic Women’s Health

Rebirth Holistic Women’s Health blends mainstream medicine and evidence-based, alternative healthcare into holistic gynecology. The goal is to offer comprehensive holistic care to un/underinsured, marginalized women, and those dissatisfied with mainstream medicine.

Lesli Ott and Vanessa Villaverde / Menther

Menther is a digital platform that helps to empower and advance women globally through mentorship matching and support. A recognized Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) platform, Menther is poised to leverage technology to rebuild the workforce more equitably in a post-COVID world.

Michelle Williams and Stephanie Aiesi / Kidney Innovations, Healthcare Education Reimagined

Kidney Innovations, Healthcare Education Reimagined offers pre-dialysis education based on its signature Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) education program, “Kidney Greenways.” The program uses the latest technology, apps, and interactive platforms to offer personalized education to promote patient engagement and understanding leading to improved health.

“This was one of the most intense competitions to date and our panel of judges did an outstanding job,” Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Chapter Vice Chair and Event Coordinator said.

The members of the ”BizPitch Savannah 2021” panel of judges were:

Rachel White, VP, Business Banking Relationship Manager, SunTrust now Truist

Jackie Schott, Executive Director, Savannah Downtown Business Association and First Vice Chair, Ronald MacDonald House

Mary Githens, Owner, Latin Chicks & Mint To Be Mojito

Moncello Stewart, President, Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce and Community Activist

Scott Pierce, Co-Owner/COO, Coastal Care Now; 2020 BizPitch Savannah Winner

Being a judge is a rewarding experience. “I love working with business owners,” Rachel White, a ”BizPitch Savannah 2021” judge said. “And to be able to be a judge, knowing that I will help someone launch their new business, is an honor.”

Scott Pierce, co-owner of Coastal Care Partners with his wife, Amy, and a winner of the 2020 competition, had a unique perspective this year as a “BizPitch Savannah 2021” judge. Pierce said that “the number one thing that my wife and I took away from BizPitch was that it really made us think about our business model. We received a lot of great feedback from the judges and our SCORE Mentor. They really pressed us on real-world, business related issues.”

Videos of the “BizPitch Savannah™ 2021” competition are available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZW-3UhHm1HaDwofAQbnT_w .

For more information, please visit bizpitchsavannah.com or contact bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2021” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event is made possible through the generous support of these sponsors and donors:

Truist – Platinum Sponsor

Georgia Southern University – Silver Sponsor

Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) – Bronze Sponsor

Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) – Bronze Sponsor

City of Savannah Economic Development Department – Bronze Sponsor

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce – Bronze Sponsor

First Chatham Bank – Bronze Sponsor

Brody-Frohn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors – Bronze Sponsor

The Creative Coast

Buy Local Savannah

Savannah Downtown Business Association

Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc.

RobMark WEB • ADVERTISING • PR

UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC)

Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC)

Ad Specialty Services

Bookkeeping Relief, LLC

Georgia Speech Coaching

Stage Front

For more information, please visit bizpitchsavannah.com or contact bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer business mentors across the country, SCORE, a resource partner of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), is the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring services and educational programs for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named “2019 Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and is a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE’s chapters. In 2020, Savannah SCORE mentors worked with 832 clients, presented 63 live online workshops attended by over 1,500 people, and helped establish 273 new local businesses. All of SCORE’s business mentoring services are provided at no cost. To schedule a free session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, please visit https://savannah.score.org/content/find-mentor-305.

