Savannah SCORE announces finialist of BizPitch Savannah™ 2023 entrepreneurial competition.

(Savannah, GA) – It’s official! Savannah SCORE has announced the finalist for its 7 th Annual ”BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition, Savannah’s version of TV’s “Shark Tank.”

On November 17 th 4-8pm, at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus Ogeechee Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. Three contestants will be selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.

The “BizPitch Savannah 2023” finalist are:

Melissa Alanis- Colorized Music

Daniel Chapman- The Bradley Theater

Becca Goossen- Goodfortune Market

CJ Jackson- The Preformer Pocket

Jonalyn Lavarias- Zenjonalyn

Tiffany Noell- Smithereens

Daqwan Outing- Lovestone Clothing Brand

Garrett Stigall- Pool Protection Technologies

Amy Shippy, Savannah SCORE Vice-Chapter Chair said, “I am so excited to watch all of our finalist compete in November.” “BizPitch Savannah™” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event is made possible through the generous support of these sponsors and donors:

Platinum Level Sponsor – Truist Silver Level Sponsors – Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), Coastal Care Partners, and WJCL Bronze Level Sponsors – The City of Savannah Economic Development Department, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA), First Chatham Bank, the Brody and Frohn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo, Great Oaks Bank, and Cadence Bank.

For more information, please contact

https://www.score.org/savannah/local-programs/bizpitch-savannah

ABOUT SCORE: With 240 chapters and over 10,000 expert volunteer

business mentors across the country, SCORE, a resource partner of the

US Small Business Administration (SBA), is the nation’s largest provider

of free business mentoring services to small business owners and

aspiring entrepreneurs. Savannah SCORE was named “2019 Mid-

Market Chapter of the Year” and is a Diamond Level Chapter, an honor

achieved by fewer than 10% of SCORE chapters. To schedule a free

session with a Savannah SCORE Mentor, please

visit https://savannah.score.org/find-mentor. And to become a SCORE

Volunteer, go to https://savannah.score.org/volunteer.