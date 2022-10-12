Savannah SCORE announces finalists and panel of judges for fifth annual “BizPitch Savannah™” entrepreneurial competition.

(Savannah, GA) Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5 th Annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition. “BizPitch Savannah™”. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University, the finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Event Coordinator, “The eight finalists were selected from a field of 24 applicants. We are excited to have such a great group of aspiring entrepreneurs as our finalists and look forward to seeing which become our three “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” winners.”

The eight “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” finalists are:

Brett Baines – HUMBLEHQ

HUMBLEHQ will help small businesses grow by establishing strong brand identities supported by

innovative digital marketing strategies; creative, memorable marketing content; and impact analytics.

Lisa Bettio – Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation

Bettio Physical Therapy and Sport Rehabilitation will provide mobile access to high quality PT services for individuals who are not able to travel to a Clinic for therapy due to physical limitations, lack of transportation, and family or business-related responsibilities.

Madeline Crocker and Suzannah Forbes – Shindigs

Shindigs will be a “honky tonk ”style establishment in the Starland District offering small batch southern homemade ice cream, live music, western social dance lessons, full bar service and bar snacks in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Alia Freeman – Divine Allure Salon and Spa

Divine Allure and Spa will be a place where “diversity and beauty meet.” Using organic products, the salon will offer a full range of beauty services for all hair textures and skin types in a relaxing, welcoming environment.

Sherone Hubbard – OSH Consulting, LLC

OSH Consulting, LLC will provide medication “gap assessments” for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, infusion centers and nursing homes to detect and reduce the theft of controlled substances by medical staff or other employees who have drug dependencies or wish to resell the medications.

Erin and Tessa Robey – B&R Productions

B&R Productions will be one of the only companies in the area that offers rental of a wide variety of equipment needed by professional film and TV production companies as well as aspiring filmmakers and photographers.

Sade Shofidaya – BEEnevolent Systems, LLC

BEEnevolent Systems provides Internet-of-Things solutions for commercial and hobbyist beekeepers experiencing colony loss. BEEnevolent offers a revolutionary 3-part solution, consisting of an app, sensors, and an autonomous hive, that addresses all of the factors negatively affecting honeybee health.

Daniette’ Thomas – ARIONA

ARIONA is an affordable ready-to-wear clothing line specifically designed for modern career women. ARIONA offers exclusive, cutting-edge styles that enhance women’s self-confidence and offer clothes comfortably designed for different body types.

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2022’s” panel of judges is:

Rachel White, VP, Business Banking Relationship Manager, Truist

Bo Bowen, Founding Partner, The Bowen Law Group, Creative, and Entrepreneur

Murem Sharpe, CEO and Co-Founder, BOCA VIDEO; Revenue Growth Partner at TechCXO; and serial entrepreneur

Dr. Dominique Halaby, Associate Provost for Innovation and Commercialization and Founding Director of the Business Innovation Group (BiG), Georgia Southern University

Liz Overstreet, Program Coordinator, UGA Small Business Development Center

“BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” is presented by the Savannah Chapter of SCORE, the nation’s largest provider of free business mentoring and educational programs for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event is made possible through the generous support of these sponsors and donors:

Sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor – Truist

Silver Sponsors – WJCL, Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), and Coastal Care Partners

Bronze Sponsors – City of Savannah Economic Development Department, Savannah EconomicnDevelopment Authority (SEDA), Savannah Chamber of Commerce, First Chatham Bank, Great Oaks Bank, Cadence Bank, and the Brody-Frohn Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors

Service Donors:

The Creative Coast, Buy Local Savannah, Savannah Downtown Business Association, HunterMacLean Attorneys, Carriage Trade Public Relations® Inc., Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), Ad Specialty Services, Bookkeeping Relief, LLC, Georgia Speech Coaching, Nautilus

Sign up for The Creative Coast’s weekly newsletter to get all of our featured news stories on innovation and startups in the coastal region delivered to your inbox.